New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO
Eddie Gilbert Inman


1930 - 2019
Eddie Gilbert Inman Obituary
Eddie Gilbert Inman Eddie G. Inman, 88, of Independence, MO passed away September 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday September 7, 2019 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Burial at a later date. Contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Eddie was born November 3, 1930 in Kansas City, MO to Guy L. & Nellie O. (Baird) Inman. He married Alice Marie Bittle on September 6, 1952. Eddie & Alice were married almost 67 years. He belonged to the Laborers Union #264. Eddie was President Fraternal Order of Eagles #385 and Missouri State Auxiliary Father of the Year for 2004-2005. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers: John Inman and Lee Roy Inman. Eddie is survived by his wife Alice of the home, daughters: Ruth Ann Bogart (Ed) of Independence, MO, Daughter: Terri Goetz (Carl) of Independence, MO; son: Steven Inman (Keeley) of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Kimberly Conn (Chris) of Fredericksburg, VA, Angela Henderson (David) of Calico Rock, AR, Christina Mello (Gabriel) of Independence, MO, Brian Burch of Independence, MO, Alisha Henderson (Scott) of Independence MO; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019
