Eddie Glenn Millikan

October 27, 2020

Dunnegan, Missouri - Eddie Glenn Millikan, 70, Dunnegan, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joyce and Ed Millikan. He was retired from Harley Davidson Assembly in Kansas City and leaves five siblings: Jeanne M. Artzer of Mazatlan, Mexico, Julie A. Clouser of Raytown, Missouri, David D. Millikan of Kansas City, Missouri, Robert M. Millikan of Ozark, Missouri, and Joni S. Hamilton of Kansas City, Missouri. Memorial services will be held at a later date.





