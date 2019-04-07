|
Eddie J. Hendrickson 7/28/1931 - 4 /3/2019 Ed Hendrickson, age 87, of Bucyrus, Kansas passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 3, 2019. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, located at 22779 Metcalf, Bucyrus, KS. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Dolores, and his four (4) children, son, Greg of Naples, FL, daughter, Gayle Bell (Larry) of Fort Myers Beach, and two sons, Joe and Don of Kansas City, MO. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery Fund. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arrangements by Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053, 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019