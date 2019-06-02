Eddie "Ed" L. Maupin Eddie "Ed" L. Maupin 83, of Independence, MO passed away April 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Maupin; wife, Frances Maupin; long-time companion, Virginia Goodloe, and son, Eddie Leonard Maupin. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Wood (Craig) of Folsom, CA; five grandchildren, Steven Wood (Briana-Bashaw-Wood) of San Diego, CA. Amanda Wood of Pacific Grove, CA. Erica Davis (Heather) of Independence, MO. Lisa Maupin of Independence, MO; Haley Simmons of Independence, MO. Four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jackie Clark, Versailles, MO, Glenda Veulemans (Jim) of Camdenton, MO; four nephews, many cousins. friends and extended family. Ed received special care and friendship from Tammy Goodloe, Michelle Hook, and Jim Coldwell. This was very meaningful to Ed and he spoke often of his gratitude to them. Ed worked for Hallmark Cards for 33 years. Ed had his own company, American Liquidators selling Surplus and Closeout inventories for 17 years retiring in 2005. Ed had a cabin and Lake Home at Sunrise Beach, MO. for 35 years where he enjoyed entertaining family, friends and customers. He loved boating and fishing. He was a member of East Gate Christian Church, the Elks Lodge, and American Legion. Ed served in the US Army. He was a Mason, and a member of the Ararat Shrine and the Royal Order of Jester Court 54. Family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00pm, Saturday, June 22, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Memorial Service will be at 1:00pm, a Royal Order of Jesters Court 54 Rose Ceremony will follow. A celebration of Ed's life will continue with a reception at the Blue Moose in Red Bridge Shopping Center, 11134 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.



