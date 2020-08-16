1/1
Eddy Steven Goldstein
Eddy Steven Goldstein Eddy Steven Goldstein (Steve) passed away on August 9, 2020 in Naples, Florida, he was 71. A resident of Naples for more than thirty years, Steve was born in 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri. A graduate of Shawnee Mission East High School and Fort Hays State University, he also served in the U.S. Navy. Steve enjoyed success and a long career in real estate. Steve is survived by his brother, Stan Goldstein (Linda) of Joshua, Texas and sister, Sandy (Les) Goldstein of Wellesley, Massachusetts. His former wife, Peggy Goldstein and their children and grandchildren, Seana Knecht (Jonathan, Niko and Harper) of Kansas City and Jeremy Goldstein (Cara Lakin) of Springfield, Oregon. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Naomi. Steve will be remembered for his megawatt smile, cool charm and big hugs. A loving father and friend to all, he will be greatly missed. Private services will be held by the family.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
