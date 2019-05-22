Edgar L. McFerrin Edgar L. McFerrin passed away on May 19, 2019 at his home near Harrisonville, Missouri. Edgar, the 6th child of W.B. McFerrin and Martha M. (Cathey) McFerrin was born January 26, 1931 near Elk Creek, Nebraska, where he spent his early childhood. His family moved to Missouri in 1936, and he lived his entire life in Missouri except for the time he spent in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. His elementary school years were spent in Henry county near Calhoun, Missouri. He attended his Freshman year of high school in Calhoun and then the family moved to Windsor, Missouri where he graduated from high school in 1949. In January 1952, he was drafted in to the Army where he spent the next two years. On December 25, 1952, he married Jewell E. Wallace at the Brethern Church in Leeton, Missouri. They have been friends and companions for 66 years and 5 months. Edgar was preceded in passing by one son, Wesley Jewell; his parents, W.B. and Martha; three sisters and three brothers; and several nieces and nephews. Edgar worked for the Federal Reserve Bank for 35 years graduating from the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin during that time. After retiring he worked for Earl May Garden Center for 5 years and 2 1/2 years for Oats Transportation. Edgar and Jewell joined Campers on Mission in 1993 and worked with a building team from Northgate Church. They worked on and off through the years helping churches and campgrounds through 2007. Edgar was active in Boy Scouts several years and was presented with the B.S. Good Shepherd Award for Distinguished Service by Baptists in 1963. Edgar was also a Deacon at Northgate Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church serving his Lord for 54 years. He is survived by his wife Jewell, one daughter Cynthia (Dan) Temaat of Dodge City, Kansas several nieces and nephews as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Terrace Park Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 1:00-2:00 PM and the service following at 2:00 PM. Interment will take place in Terrace Park Cemetery.



