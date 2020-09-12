1/
Edith Ann (Feltis) Safford
1938 - 2020
Edith Ann (Feltis) Safford Edith Ann (Feltis) Safford, 82, of Stewartsville, passed away on September 9, 2020 in St. Joseph, Mo. Graveside Service will be held at Stewartsville Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock officiating. Christian Burial will follow. Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral home in Stewartsville, Mo., one hour prior to the service. Edith was born in Kansas City, Mo., to Hallie E. and Opal I. (Dosh) Feltis on May 9, 1938. She was a nurse's aide for most of her career. Edith enjoyed movies and had an extensive knowledge of many and of the stars of the shows. She loved travel, especially Branson trips, family dinners, and her beloved cats. Edith was a sweet natured person, who was very generous and always had a smile. Survivors include her son Stephen (Anna) Bouldin, grandchildren Brianna, Brendon, Brooke, sister Linda K. (Larry) Watkins, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Safford, son Kenneth Pyles, and two brothers Robert and Sam Feltis. Memorials: Veterans of Foreign Wars Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
02:00 PM
Bram-Turner Funeral Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Stewartsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bram-Turner Funeral Home
303 Dekalb St
Stewartsville, MO 64490
(816) 669-3277
