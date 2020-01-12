|
Edith L. Evans Edith L. Evans, 93, died January 4th, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. Edith Lucille Miller was born in Texarkana, TX to Florance and Laura Fern (Hoffman) Miller. The Miller family moved to Parsons, KS; Kansas City, MO; and then to rural Raytown, MO. Edith graduated from Raytown High School as the "1944 Beauty Queen" after participating in many activities, including being a cheerleader, clarinetist, and singer. Following high school, she attended stenotype school and worked for Traveler's Insurance Company, KCMO until the end of 1947. Edith met Robert L. "Bob" Evans through activities and mutual friends at the RLDS Fourth Church in Kansas City, MO. They corresponded while Bob was in the service; their first "official" date was in November, 1944, and they were married in September, 1946 in Shawnee, KS. Edith and Bob lived in KCMO; Grandview, MO; Stanley, KS; and Louisburg, KS. They moved to Sunrise of Lenexa in late 2014 and celebrated their 70th anniversary there in 2016. Edith moved to Garden Terrace, Overland Park in March, 2017. They had 5 children; the older 3 graduated from Stanley Rural High School and the younger 2 from Blue Valley. Edith was a full time homemaker, vegetable and flower gardener, seamstress, handcrafter, and master knitter. She held many offices in PTA and local extension groups. She also did typing work at home, was a township assessor, and worked many elections in Johnson and Miami Counties. Edith was very active in her home churches -- she sang in and sometimes directed choirs, sang for special music, and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes. She drove a school bus for 10 years in Stanley (a job she particularly enjoyed) and retired in 1987 when they moved to rural Louisburg. Family loved to go to Grandma Edith & Grandpa Bob's for homemade rolls & cookies & pies, the front porch swing, pony rides, and fried okra as well as spectacular sunsets and bird watching from the kitchen window, fresh vegetables & homemade jellies to take home, card games, stories, and maybe a little basketball in front of the barn. Even during her long years of illness, Edith's silly/feisty/playful personality would shine through making her a favorite with her wonderful care staff. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother (Herman Miller of St. Maries, ID), and her sister (Frances Hastings Gilmore of Bedford, IA). She is survived by her 5 children -- Christine Evans Hands, Merriam, KS; Stephen (Nancy) Evans, Ashland, NE; David Evans, Raymore, MO; Dan Evans (Debbie Ferrell), Rowlett, TX; and Susan (Johnny) Pilgrim, Spring Hill, KS. Edith also leaves 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Edith's Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 19th at 2pm, followed by a reception at Asbury UMC, 5400 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Donations can be made to , Heart of America Chapter, 3846 W 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020