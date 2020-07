Edith Marie Weidner Edith Marie Weidner, 79, Harrisonville, MO, died July 16, 2020. Visit: 10-11; Funeral 11, Tues, July 21, Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville. Burial Orient Cemetery. (Arr-Atkinson FH, 816-380-3268).



