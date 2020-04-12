|
|
Edith May Dunaway Edith May (nee Yeoman) Dunaway passed away from complications of the coronavirus on April 2nd, 2020 at the age of 78. Edith was born on August 27th, 1940 in Fort Scott, KS to Christopher and Veda (nee Metcalf) Yeoman. She spent her childhood between the Ft. Scott area and rural Wyandotte County. She graduated from Washington High School and was forever proud of being a National Merit Scholar. Edith worked as a secretary, a realtor, and then for Marley Cooling Towers for over 15 years. A quick study, Edith was an integral part of helping Marley convert to computers in the early 1980's. Edith married Leonard Dunaway on September 14th, 1963 and together they raised three children. Their marriage of 56 years was filled with love, patience and mutual respect. They made their home in Paola, Kansas until 1975 and then settled in Overland Park. They recently moved to Homestead Memory Care in Olathe. Leonard did not need to move to the Memory Care unit but refused to be separated from his beloved wife. That was just one example of the sacrifices they made for one another. Edith was an amazing woman whose first love was Jesus, then her family, animals and the Royals. She was a faithful member of Nall Avenue Baptist Church for over four decades. She had a tremendous heart for all creatures and compassion towards everyone. She was known for her quick smile and refusal to become mad (unless you were mean to a dog). Edith was proceeded in death by her parents, Christopher and Veda Yeomen, her brother Fred Yeoman, and her beloved son, Stanley Dunaway. She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Pfaff of Seattle, Washington, her husband, Leonard, her daughter Letha (Shawn) and son John (Susan). She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Kayla Smith, Sydney Dunaway, Hannah (Jordan) Dunaway, Eli Dunaway and Liam Dunaway as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the extraordinary circumstances of these times the family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations that cards of condolences be showered upon Leonard Dunaway c/o Homestead Memory Care, 791 N Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062. To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020