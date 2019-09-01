Kansas City Star Obituaries
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
View Map
1926 - 2019
Edna Gayle Fisher Obituary
Edna Gayle Fisher Edna Gayle Fisher, 92, passed away August 29, 2019. Edna was born the youngest of eight children, to Mattie Lee (Earley) and Thomas William Winn on September 11, 1926. She retired after 31 years from General Motors in Leeds in 1982. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, first husband Emil J. Talley and one great granddaughter, Josephine Ruth Stephenson. Survivors include her husband Harvey Fisher; children: Paul Talley (Gail); Carol Brown (Richard), Jack Talley (Pam), Emil W. Talley (Cindy), Glen McGuire (Sandy) and Saundra Kiker (Jeff); 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation 12PM, service 1PM, Tuesday, September 3 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
