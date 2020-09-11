1/
Edna M. Irish
Edna M. Irish Edna M. (Baird) Irish, 97, passed away Sept 9, 2020 at Lakeview Village, Lenexa, KS. She was born in Kansas City, KS the youngest of nine children. She was predeceased by her husband, Delbert C. Irish in 1990. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Carolyn Irish of DeSoto, KS, her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Tom Wilson of Platte City, MO; grandchildren, Kellie Irish of Portland, OR, Shana and Joshua Leck of McPherson, KS and Darrin Wilson of Independence, MO as well as great grandchildren Aaron, Elizabeth and Elijah Leck. She was a member of Lenexa United Methodist Church. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lakeview Village's Centerpointe Care Center for their excellent care and compassion while Edna was with them. Also, the family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care or the charity of choice . No services are scheduled at this time.Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
