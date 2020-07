Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Marie Taylor Edna Taylor, 87, of OP, KS died July 1, 2020. Visitation 10-11 am, Funeral 11 am, Tues., July 7, 1st Baptist Church of Mission, 5641 Outlook St. Burial Jo Co Memorial Gardens.



