Edna T. Elbert Edna Elbert, 88, passed July 15, 2020. Visitation 11AM, service 12PM, Friday, July 24 at New Vision Christian Center, 12400 Grandview Rd.; burial in Memorial Park. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



