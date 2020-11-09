Edna Taylor
February 10, 1931 - November 6, 2020
Kansas City , Missouri - Edna N. Taylor, 89, of Kansas City MO, passed away Friday November 6th, 2020. Edna was born February 10th, 1931 in Arkansas City, KS. She was raised on the family farm in Kansas and graduated from Caney High School in 1949. She then left to attend secretarial school in Kansas City paid for by her brother Red. In KC she met and married the love of her life, Lorren R. Taylor. They blended their families and were married for 49 years. She worked for more than 20 years at Park Hill High School cafeteria and was affectionately known as "The Cookie Lady" by all the students. Edna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who had a passion for cooking and would not let you get both feet in the door before she gave you a big hug and said "the food is on the table, lets eat." Edna and Lorren loved to dance. They started going dancing when they were dating and you could find them dancing alone in the living room or with an audience at the senior community. Edna cared for Lorren throughout his long battle with Alzheimer with grace and unwavering commitment to him. She never met a stranger and loved all her neighbors and friends who were her support network everyday. Edna loved to go shopping and would take Lorren along with her to carry the bags. Their marriage was filled with love, laughter, family and shopping.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband Lorren, and her son Bobby Joe Montesano, siblings Nolan Bartley (Mildred), Earmel Carver, Pauline Bartley, Delbert Bartley (Yvonne), Lavone Rutledge (Gerald "Newt"), Albert Bartley and brother-in-law Gene Taylor. She is survived by her brother Shelton "Red" Bartley, sister-in-laws Vivian Bartley, Juanita Taylor. Children Joni Brown (Bob), Travis Taylor (Debbie), Kevin Taylor (Rosanne). Grandchildren, Trenton Taylor (Lauren), Connor Taylor, Nicole McDonald (Jeff), Rachel Crowe (Ryan),Jeff Callahan, and many great grandchildren , nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service at Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601