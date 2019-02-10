Home

Edna Theresa Ficke Edna (Postel) Ficke, 98, of Independence, MO, passed away Feb 6, 2019. She was born Dec 7, 1920, in Cole Camp, MO, the youngest of the six daughters of H.J. and Theresa Postel. From 1961 to 1993 Edna was the school secretary at Elm Grove Elementary in the Fort Osage District. Edna was bright, fun-loving and enjoyed people. She was a fan of the Chiefs and Royals, and followed other sports, loved Scrabble and liked to travel. Edna was married to Charles Ficke from 1947 to 1980. She leaves daughters Gail Howell, NC, and Rhonda Fogel, CO; grandchildren Megan and Sheila Thiele, CA, and Doug Farchmin, MO; one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, and friends. No services are scheduled. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019
