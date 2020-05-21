Edson Hitzelberger Ed Hitzelberger, 90, passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2020. Born to Edgar & Nola Patton Hitzelberger of Helena, MO, Ed graduated Belton High School. Son, Curtis was born to Ed & Helen Walton Hitzelberger. Ed served as a Marine in the Korean Conflict. The blended family of Ed and Sunnye Carter Bales included their youngest son, Jason (Beth) Hitzelberger, Sunnye's children Mark, Brian, and Duke (Jennifer) Bales, as well as her step-children, Sharon Bales (Jim) Griffin and Bob (Karen) Bales. Ed was widowed. The family grew again when Ed married Jane Monroe Adair with children Debra (Bill) Houser, Raymond "Bud" Adair, Fran (Guy) Bergren, and Ann (Bob) Becker. Ed was a devoted family man with a quick wit and a kind servant's heart. He retired after 43 years at Allied Systems in Claycomo, MO, He was an active member of Overland Park Christian Church for over 50 years serving as Co-Chairmen of the Board, Congregational Care Director, Minister of Visitation, Elder, Trustee and Bethel Bible Study teacher. Lakeview Village in Lenexa KS is a wonderful place where Ed and Jane have lived surrounded by supportive and loving friends. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jane, 7 children, 17 Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Alice, his wife Sunnye, his step-son Mark Bales, and son Curtis Hitzelberger. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. A private family service was held on 22 May at Johnson County Chapel with Pastor Laura Phillips officiating. Those wishing to sign a guest book, see a video of service, and view family photos, may do so online at www.johnsoncountychapel.com at any time. Memorial donations to Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W 75th Street, OP, KS 66204 or Evergreen Hospice Care 11875 S. Sunset Drive Suite 200, Olathe, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2020.