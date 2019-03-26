Resources More Obituaries for Edward Weltner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward B. Weltner

Obituary Flowers Edward B. Weltner 9-10-28 3-19-19 Edward B. Weltner was born September 10, 1928 in Kansas City, MO. He was the son of the late Adolph E. Weltner and Edna Benson Weltner. He graduated from Westwood View Grade School in 1942, where he was an Eagle Scout in Troop 193. He graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1946. He attended the University of Kansas, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He graduated with a BA degree in 1950 and a MBA in Finance degree in 1952. Ed began his business career in 1952 when he joined his father at the companies of A.E. Weltner& Co. and Security Management, both founded by his father in 1932. After his father's death in 1959, Ed became owner and President of Security Management until he sold it in 1965. He later became Vice President and Broker for G.H. Walker & Co., and later for White Weld & Co. Later he joined Shearson Hayden Stone as Vice President and completed his brokerage career as Vice President at Piper Jaffray & Co. In 1972, he was elected President of the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts. In 1967, Ed formed Witte Engine Corp. and was the owner until he sold the company in 1974. He was later the owner and chairman of Regal Aluminum Products Co. of Garnett, KS. He also owned Kansas City Central Paper Box Co. from 1977 until he sold the company in 1985. Ed was a 68-year member of Mission Hills Country Club and a past member of the Board of Directors. He was past President of the Mercury Club, member and past President of the Vanguard Club, and past member of the University Club and the Kansas City Club. In civic affairs, Ed was a member of the Prairie Village Park Board and the Mission Hills Planning Commission. He also served as male First Lady of the City of Prairie Village, supporting his wife as she was Mayor of Prairie Village and Johnson County Commissioner. Ed was a long-time golfer with two career hole-in-ones and an avid fisherman with claims of many big fish and lots of photographs to prove it. Ed and Sue visited 50 states, 32 foreign countries and enjoyed winters for 20 years on the beautiful island of Kauai. An adventurous soul, Ed had a Private Pilot's License (flying his own airplane for several years) and held a Scuba Diving Certification. Ed married Sue E. Gibson in 1954. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, their three sons and daughters-in-law: Russell and Karen, Douglas and Anne, and Steven and Sharon. They had seven granddaughters and their husbands: Amber (John Wright), Heather, Brittany, Sarah (Kevin Chaffee), Megan (Jeff Winters), Emilee, Abby (Jon Hines); three grandsons: Bradley, Kyle and Brent; and four great grandchildren. The family thanks all of the medical staff and caregivers at St. Luke's Hospital and the Kansas City Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to donate, the family desires donations to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) or Saint Luke's Foundation or the . To donate to CCFA, mail a check to CCFA at 6240 W. 135th St. Suite 200, Overland Park, KS 66223, with a note stating, "In Memory of Edward Weltner". Donations to ADA at https://donations.diabetes.org/. Gifts may be made to Saint Luke's Foundation online at saintlukesgiving.org. A Memorial service will be held at the Village Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS, at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.