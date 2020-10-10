1/
Edward Bailey
1965 - 2020
Edward Bailey
October 18, 1965 - October 1, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Edward Evans Bailey II, also known as Skip, died on October 1, 2020. Edward was born October 18, 1965 in Kansas City, MO. He was a talented and passionate sculpture artist and he showed his work at galleries across Kansas City. He graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute and received a Master's in Fine Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is preceded in death by his mother Nancy Sue Bailey. Edward is survived by daughter Hannah and son Jacob; father Edward Bailey and sisters Deborah Bailey and Rebeca Bailey Hundelt; nieces and nephews Jessica, Corey, Cameron, Bailey, and Caleb. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Skip's honor to ArtsTech Kansas City (https://www.artstech-kc.org/) or another organization that supports youth art programs.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
