Edward Bailey
October 18, 1965 - October 1, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Edward Evans Bailey II, also known as Skip, died on October 1, 2020. Edward was born October 18, 1965 in Kansas City, MO. He was a talented and passionate sculpture artist and he showed his work at galleries across Kansas City. He graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute and received a Master's in Fine Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is preceded in death by his mother Nancy Sue Bailey. Edward is survived by daughter Hannah and son Jacob; father Edward Bailey and sisters Deborah Bailey and Rebeca Bailey Hundelt; nieces and nephews Jessica, Corey, Cameron, Bailey, and Caleb. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Skip's honor to ArtsTech Kansas City (https://www.artstech-kc.org/
) or another organization that supports youth art programs.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.