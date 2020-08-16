Edward (Ted) C. Jansen, Jr. Ted Jansen, 62, Roeland Park, KS, passed away peacefully, August 10, 2020, at his home with his loving family around him. He was born September 25, 1957, in Kansas City, KS, and attended Wyandotte High School. He loved going to work everyday at Harvey Brothers Trucking and Wrecking for the past 40 years. He is survived by his wife, since 1987, Vicky, his children, Stephanie and Eddie, and his granddaughter, who was his biggest joy, Angelina, his mother, Helen, two sisters, Cindy and Cathy (David) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and one sister.