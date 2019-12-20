|
Edward Charles McGurren III Aug. 14, 1937 Dec. 19, 2019 Edward Charles McGurren III, age 82, peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, December 19th. He was born on August 14, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Edward Charles McGurren, Jr. and Margaret (Brogan) McGurren. He was married to Nadine (Radtka) McGurren on September 9, 1961. He is also survived by two sons, Steven (Pamela McCarthy) McGurren and Mark (Julie Kresse) McGurren and his grandchildren, Daniel, Kelly, and Jack McGurren, Alex and Amanda Dee. He is also survived by family members Thomas (Patricia Browne) McGurren of Dallas, Texas, James Richard, and Nora Ellen Richard, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed graduated from Rockhurst High School in 1955 and Rockhurst University in 1959. After two years of service in the United States Army, he began a 33 year career with Bendix/Allied Signal/Honeywell in 1961 until his retirement in 1994. Ed and Nadine poured themselves into Steve and Mark's lives, providing excellent experiences through Catholic and Jesuit educations, Eagle Scouts in Troop 395, The Tribe Mic-O-Say, various sports, and countless family vacations, including all fifty states, Ireland, and Italy. Ed was loving and loved, successful, humble, and gracious, eager to share wisdom and encouragement, and never happier than seeing others reach their goals. Ed has made many lifelong friends through family, schools, business, church and charitable activities. This loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, and dear friend will be deeply missed. All can take comfort in knowing that Ed is in heaven enjoying time with his father, who died suddenly when Ed was only fifteen. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that remembrances be directed to Rockhurst High School, Attn: McGurren Family Scholarship Fund. A rosary will be said at 2 pm in the afternoon, on Sunday, December 22nd, at the Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 10am at Cure of Ars Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow the service in the Church Hall. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery following the luncheon. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
