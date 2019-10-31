|
|
Edward D. Lyons Edward (Ed) D. Lyons, 62, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away October 27, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park Kansas, 66210. In lieu of flowers and to celebrate Ed's desire to continue playing gigs for his charities, memorial gifts in Ed's memory can be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Ed had a strong passion for music and loved his friends and family dearly, especially his wife Kari. A friend to everyone he met, Ed will be deeply missed. Ed is survived by his beloved wife Kari Lyons; sister Darlene de Lyon; brother Tom (Debbie) Lyons; and twin sister Jeannie (Bobby) Moore; his mother in law Gloria Harville; and brothers in law Jason (Stephanie) Harville; Brad (Colette) Harville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack D. and Mary Louise Lyons. For the full obituary and to leave fond memories for the family, visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 31, 2019