Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Edward Darrel Gaut Funeral services: July 18, 2020, Copan United Methodist Church, 10am. Burial will immediately follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney. Visitation: July 17, Potts Chapel of Caney from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store