Edward E. Sims
1939 - 2020
Edward E. Sims
November 19, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Edward Eugene Sims, 81, of Independence, MO. passed away in Kansas City, MO. Thursday, November 19, 2020. The family will be holding a private celebration of life.
Ed was born August 11, 1939 in East Carondelet, IL. to Herschel and Emma (Wagner) Sims. Most of his childhood was spent in Nevada and California. After high school he enlisted in the Army, and then went on to work for Sutherlands Lumber for 51 years. Ed was known for his kind heart and hardworking attitude. He made a lasting impact on everyone he met.
He is preceded in death by his 3 brothers: William, Gerald and Michael; step-son: Gary Wilcox
Ed is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol Sims. He leaves behind 4 children and 2 step-children: Theresa Sims Doss, Susan Sims, Sean Sims, Stephanie Sims Charles, David Wilcox and Natalie Johnson; sister: Mary Ann (Sims) Hall; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

0 entries
