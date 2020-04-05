|
|
Edward "TED" E. Watskey II Edward "TED" E. Watskey II was born Oct. 22,1943 in Brookfield, Missouri; an only child, born to Edward E. and Mary Martha (Polhans) Watskey. He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully and stubbornly on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in his home at Lake of the Ozarks after a VERY MUCH celebrated life of 76 years. All who knew Ted understood how much he enjoyed life and having fun. He loved having people around at all times, always telling stories of his past experiences with family and friends, especially those with his beloved co-workers! Ted graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1962 and served in the United States Army as a sharpshooter from 1963-1969. He retired from the Kansas Gas Service/Oneok after 40 years of service. Ted is preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, Jean A. (Eskina) Watskey. He is survived by 3 children and 8 grandchildren; Mary (Bryan) Barnhart (Beau, Hanna, Bryan, Jr.), Jeff Watskey (Amanda, Emily) and Chad (Molly) Watskey (Joseph, Jillian, John David). He just loved to laugh. The one thing he truly enjoyed was watching his grandkids at their sporting events! He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and cussed a lot. It was hard to sit in a room with him while the game was on. He was a devoted Catholic and a celebration of Dad's life will be scheduled at a later date. There are so, so many people we would love to mention in this memorial to our dad, but there is not enough paper out there.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020