Edward Eugene "Gene" Day ( MSGT, US Army Ret.) Edward Eugene "Gene" Day, 87, of Overland Park, passed away on December 30th, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was born in Red Cloud, Nebraska to Edward C. and Lavon (Clow) Day. On May 6, 1961, he married Leta Jean "Jeannie" Carothers. Gene served 20 years in the US Army, retiring in 1973 with the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of the Korean War and three tours of duty in Vietnam, earning numerous medals, awards, and commendations for his service. After leaving the military, he worked for Union Carbide/Praxair until his retirement in 1995. Gene was a good husband, father, and loving grandfather, always providing for his family's needs and he will be deeply missed. Gene is survived by his son Jeff and wife Becca; daughter Lori Kang and husband Steve "Chi"; grandchildren Sarah and Allison Day & Maddy and Mitchell Kang; brother Gary Day (Nancy) and Jack Day (Joy) along with many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Jeannie, brother Jim Day, and sisters Ann Ohmstede and Linda Reich. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 4 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., Kansas City MO. Burial will be held at 9:00am on Monday, January 6th at the U.S. National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. Friends may call from 1:00-2:00pm on Saturday, January 4 at McGilley State Line Chapel. The family would sincerely like to thank the management and staff of Silvercrest at Deer Creek for the tremendous care, love and support that they have given to Gene and Jeannie over the past 7 1/2 years. They both felt that the staff of Silvercrest was their extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 3, 2020