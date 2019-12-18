|
Edward Franklin Steinhurst Edward Franklin Steinhurst, 60, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born August 18, 1959 in Kansas City, Kansas. Edward worked at Hallmark Cards for 40 years where he gained many lifelong friendships. Survivors include his wife, Velva, daughter, Katie Maize (Daniel), two grandchildren, Jacob and Hailey, cousin, Mary McCoy (who was more of a sister), niece, Christine McCoy, and loving in-laws, Darlene Carlin and Brenda Dixon who provided him with love and support during his long illness. Edward was an avid fan of sports and fishing, but his true passion was spending time with his grandchildren. No funeral services will be held per his request. Rock Chalk Jayhawk! "You and I will meet again, when we're least expecting it, one day in some far off place, I will recognize your face, I won't say goodbye my friend, for you and I will meet again" Tom Petty.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019