Edward George Simons Edward George Simons, 83, of Lansing, Kan., died, June 13, 2019, at Medicalodge in Leavenworth. He was born April 7, 1936, at the old St. John Hospital in Leavenworth, the son of Everett and Dorothy (Collins) Simons. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Donita; a baby brother; a stepson, Greg Walkup; and two grandsons, Jake Walkup and Mason Fliger. Ed is survived by two stepchildren, Teresa Fliger and Bart (Candace) Walkup; and five grandchildren, Avery (Chase) Fliger, Carson Fliger, Landon Fliger, Sydney Walkup and Megan Walkup. Visitation beginning with the rosary will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Francis de Sales Church, with Fr. William McEvoy as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Jake Walkup Scholarship Fund, c/o Trena Gilfert at Citizens Savings and Loan (5151 S. 4th St. Trafficway, Leavenworth, KS).
Published in Kansas City Star on June 15, 2019