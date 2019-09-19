|
Dr. Edward I. Stout, PhD Dr. Edward I. Stout, 80, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at his residence at the Atriums Senior Living Center, Overland Park, KS. Memorial services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Indiana Center for Regenerative Medicine and Engineering attn: Dr Chandan Sen 975 W Walnut St, Indianapolis, IN 46202. Ed was born March 2, 1939 in West Chester, IA to George and Gladys Stout. He attended Iowa Wesleyan University, earned his Masters degree at Bradley University in Peoria, IL and his PhD at the University of Arizona, Tuscon, AZ. He founded Southwest Technologies in 1981 with a vision of "Treating the world well" through his wound care and therapy devices. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters. Survivors include his three daughters, Debbie (Don) Poole, Lumberton, TX, Cathy (John) Phillips, Overland Park, KS and Angie Stout, Overland Park, KS; brother, William (Dorothy) Stout, Ainsworth, IA; three grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Poole, Kyle and Tara Phillips; and one great grandchild on the way. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. Amos Family Funeral Home Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 19, 2019