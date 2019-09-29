|
Edward J. Macan Edward Macan, 89 years of age, passing into eternal life on August 14, 2019 in his home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on October 5, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Croatian Church, Kansas City, KS with the Rosary prayed at 9:45 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:15 a.m. Inurnment will be at Mount Calvary, Kansas City, KS after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. John the Baptist Croatian Church, 708 N. 4 th St. Kansas City, KS 66101. Ed was born in Kansas City, KS to Peter J. Macan and Barbara Car Macan. He graduated from Ward High School and Donnelly College. He married Catherine in 1950 and together they raised four children. He worked for The Gas Service Company for over 25 years. His religion, his family and helping others were important to Ed. He loved to pray the rosary and in fact, one of Ed's hobbies was making rosaries from Job's Tears to give to others. He was also a member of Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, 4 th Degree Knights of Columbus, and Divine Mercy Prayer Group. Ed was active in the Boy Scouts to support his two sons who both became Eagle Scouts, the highest Boy Scout honor. In addition, Ed was President and Treasurer of the Optimist Club of Mission, KS, and also served in the capacity of their Lt. Governor. Ed was predeceased by five of his children (Peter Gerald, George Gerald, Mary, Barbara Ann, Ann Marie; his parents; his sisters, Vera Mihelcic and Louise Grosko; his brothers, Peter C. Macan, Carl R. Macan and Mike Macan. Survivors include his wife, Catherine; two sons, Ed and Bernard; two daughters, Therese and Kristie; one brother, Joseph Macan; 4 grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer, Dan and Catherine; and four great- grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019