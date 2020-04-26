Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Morgan Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Morgan Sr. Obituary
Edward J. Morgan Sr. Edward J. Morgan Sr passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2020 at age 91. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a union plumber for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife Veronica "Bonnie" (Kneib), his children Ed Jr (Sheila), Trish (Kendal) Peterson, Dan (Jennifer), brothers Tom and Gene and 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine and his son Michael. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Full obituary can be read at Muehlbachchapel.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -