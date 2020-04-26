|
Edward J. Morgan Sr. Edward J. Morgan Sr passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2020 at age 91. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a union plumber for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife Veronica "Bonnie" (Kneib), his children Ed Jr (Sheila), Trish (Kendal) Peterson, Dan (Jennifer), brothers Tom and Gene and 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine and his son Michael. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Full obituary can be read at Muehlbachchapel.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020