SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Edward Zurga
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
708 N. 4 th St.
Kansas City, KS
View Map
1929 - 2020
Edward J. "Oscar" Zurga Sr. Obituary
Edward J. "Oscar" Zurga Sr. Edward J. "Oscar" Zurga, Sr., 90, passed away December 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Tuesday, January 7th at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St., KCK where the rosary will be prayed at 6:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial is 9:30am Wednesday at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th, KCK. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital. Oscar was born February 11, 1929 in Kansas City, KS, to Matt and Anna (Krulich) Zurga. He retired from the KCK Police Dept. after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Henrietta Zurga; children Paula Ann Zurga and Edward J. Zurga, Jr. The obituary in its entirety can be viewed at www.skradskifh-kc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020
