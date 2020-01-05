|
|
Edward J. "Oscar" Zurga Sr. Edward J. "Oscar" Zurga, Sr., 90, passed away December 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Tuesday, January 7th at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St., KCK where the rosary will be prayed at 6:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial is 9:30am Wednesday at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th, KCK. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital. Oscar was born February 11, 1929 in Kansas City, KS, to Matt and Anna (Krulich) Zurga. He retired from the KCK Police Dept. after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Henrietta Zurga; children Paula Ann Zurga and Edward J. Zurga, Jr. The obituary in its entirety can be viewed at www.skradskifh-kc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020