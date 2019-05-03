Edward James Worner Edward James Worner, 92, was born in Netawaka, Kansas, the son of E.L. and Edith F. M. Simons Worner. He was raised on a farm near Larkinburg, Kansas and graduated from Atchison County High School at age 17. After graduation he worked with his father on the family farm and then went to work in Topeka, Kansas for Morrel Meat Company and Fuller Brush. In the late 1940's he relocated to Kansas City, Kansas where he resided for over 70 years. He worked for the Santa Fe Trucking Company, General Motors and The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). He worked at A&P for over 25 years beginning at the warehouse in the Fairfax District, then as a bookkeeper at the carpenter shop and later at several retail locations. He attended UMKC studying transportation in connection with his employment. He later managed Van's Groceries in Shawnee and a grocery store in Edwardsville. He was a hard worker who provided for his family. A member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for over 61 years, he formerly attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 9 years. He was a member of the Serra Club, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and previously served as an usher at St. Patrick's. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 48 years, Emma Bernice Laurich Worner, his mother and father, his brothers Elmer and Ernest Worner and his sisters Edith Hildman, Esther Butkovich, Effie Lederer and Eleanor Worner. He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Emma Marie Turner Worner, daughters Jean M. (Ron) Hoyler and Sheila (Mark) Cogley, his sons Rick (Lorie) Worner, Roger (Susan ) Worner and Bruce Worner, fourteen grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren, stepchildren Kathleen Turner Christopher, Janice Turner, Tom (Kathy)Turner, Jeanie (Tony) Lowe and Angus Turner as well as several step-grandchildren and step-greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Emmagene (Russell) Williams and Elaine Worner, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St. in Kansas City, KS. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St. in Kansas City, KS, with burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery (adjacent to the church). Donations may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com



Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary