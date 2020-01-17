|
Edward Jameson "Jim" Smith Edward Jameson Smith (Jim), 93, of Kansas City, MO passed away January 15, 2020 in North Care Hospice House. Jim was born in Kansas City, MO to DeWitt Clinton Smith and Edna Jameson Smith on November 20, 1626. He married Marjorie V Dyer on January 15, 1950 in the Chapel on the campus of Kansas University where he was a student. Jim worked as an electrical Engineer for KCP&L for 33 years before retiring to work Lutz, Daily and Brain, a private Engineering firm. Jim was offered an Engineering position with Crown Center Redelopment in Kansas City and retired from them. As a WW II Veteran Jim served in the Army Air Corp and was awarded the WW II Victory Medal. Jim was a 10th generation Mayflower Descendant passenger. Peregrine White, was the first child born after arriving in Plymouth. Also he is a direct descendant of Thomas Sumner, an American Revolutionary Soldier. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 52 years Marjorie Dyer Smith, and his sister Dorothy Leigh Scott. Jim is also survived by his loving companion Kathy Roberts of 18 years; three children, Gloria D Bell, Lou Ann Youngblood and husband Jeremy Youngblood, Larry Smith and his companion Dee Anne Agonis; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 2:00pm at St Stephen Lutheran Church in Liberty, MO. Contribution to: St Stephen Lutheran Church. 204 N Forest Ave, Liberty, MO 64068. or Northcare Hospice House, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, NKC,MO 64116.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 17, 2020