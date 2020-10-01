Edward Johnson
March 20, 1927 - September 27, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Ed is survived by Betty, his wife of 75 years, sons Richard, Douglas (Kathryn Sikkink), daughter Kathy Hover (Jim), son Edward Jr. (Tracy). Also he leaves six grandchildren: David Hover (Sonali Saluja), Kimberly Hover, Daniel (Rebecca) Eldridge,Matthew Sikkink Johnson, Tyler and Trevor Johnson; and a great granddaughter, Anika. He was preceded in death by parents Charles and Pearl Johnson, sister Drusella Harmon, brothers Charles, Richard, Kenneth, Oliver, and Lester.
He served with the Marine Corps in the Pacific and Tsingtao, China in 1945-46. He was employed by Owens Corning Fiberglas in Kansas City, Kansas for 40 years. He was a lifetime member of The Scottish Rite, Wyandotte Masonic Lodge and a former member of Leawood Lions Club.
With appreciation to the Tallgrass and Ascend Hospice staff for their loving care. The family will have a celebration of life at some time. No donations please. Please refer to Penwell Gabel for more at www.penwellgabelkc.com