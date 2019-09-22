|
|
Edward Joseph Brenner Edward Joseph Brenner, age 90, died Friday, September 20, 2019. Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am on Monday, September 23 at Our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., LSMO 64081 with Mass at 11 a.m. Burial in Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. Mr. Brenner is survived by his wife, Judith, his sisters Florence Bernard and Mary Morrison, and 6 children: Edward, Jr., Michael (Rhonda), Christine Weldon, Gregory (Brittany), Judith Maryanne (Mark), Cynthia (Nicholas). He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Mr. Brenner is a veteran of the Korean War where he was wounded in combat. He grew up in Kansas City, KS, the third child and son out of seven siblings. He was preceded in death by both parents, his brothers, Frank, Bernie, and Larry, his sister Rose and his beloved daughter, Katherine Rose. Condolences can be left for the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019