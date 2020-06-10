Edward Joseph Parrott Edward Joseph Parrott, 94, died June 5, 2020 at his home. Memorial Mass: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, (MASK REQUIRED) at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. A memorial visitation is the same day from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas. Burial will be at a later time in Kansas City, Missouri. Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 South Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas 76013, or Roll Call, an organization in support of World War II veterans. Go to: www.roll-call.org/en/donate. Ed was born March 18, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri to Edward A. Parrott and Alma Josephine Sterbenz. He served in the Army Air Corp from 1944 to 1946 as an airplane mechanic. He was proud to be a World War II veteran. On September 18, 1948 he married Marion Carolyn Laughlin in Kansas City, Missouri. Four children followed over the next ten years. Marion died January 13, 1999. Ed was a salesman his entire working life. His salesman's personality and infectious smile touched the hearts of everyone he met. He worked in Kansas City through the 1960's, in Toledo, Ohio and Muskegon, Michigan during the 1970's, then in Fort Worth, Texas until his retirement. He adopted Texas in his heart and never left. After retirement he took flying lessons that led to the purchase of a 1946 Ercoupe aircraft. He flew out of Northwest Regional Airport, loved spending many hours working on the plane and making friends for the next 15 years. On September 22, 2001 he married the second love of his life, Carol Joan Horn Lane. They enjoyed many years of laughs, good friends and good food. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, his parents and four sisters. Survivors: Ed is survived by his wife, Carol, and four children, Dianne Parrott (David Ewoldt), Mary O'Hern (John), Stephen Parrott, Tom Parrott (Liz), and three grandchildren and also by Carol's family, David Lane, Robert Lane (Ruth), Cathy Penn (Terry) and 6 grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.