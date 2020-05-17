Edward Lee "Ed" Raney Edward Lee "Ed" Raney was born March 25, 1960 in Kansas City, MO and departed this life on May 11, 2020, at the age of 60 years, 1 month and 25 days. He was the son of Melvin Van and Hazel (Ford) Raney. He was born second of five children. Ed spent most of his life in Lee's Summit. He moved to Fallbrook, CA in the 80's and lived there for 5 years. He worked construction and enjoyed building homes in the La Jolla area. His only child, a son, was born during that time to him and Debora Bellamy. When he moved back to Lee's Summit, he continued in the construction field, framing homes for the remainder of his career. On September 2, 2005, he married his best friend, Deborah Hill. They lived in Lee's Summit close to friends and family. Ed loved all things to do with cars and racing, he enjoyed listening to Willie Nelson, but most of all he enjoyed relaxing at home with his wife and spoiling his little dogs, Sissy and Pee Wee. Ed is survived by his wife, Deborah (Hill) Raney of the home; his son, Van Lee Raney, San Diego, CA; His parents, Van and Hazel Raney of Lee's Summit, MO; Brother, Melvin J Raney and wife Tammy, of Raymore, MO; Sister, Marlene (Raney) Daleo, of Kansas City, MO; Brothers, John Raney and Rickey Raney, both of Lee's Summit, MO; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life to honor Edward Lee "Ed" Raney will be held at a later date.



