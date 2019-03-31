Home

Edward M. Greer Edward M. Greer of Lawrenceville, GA died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1940 in Kansas City, MO. He is survived by his wife, Dixie L. Greer of Lawrenceville, GA; 2 sons, Keith Greer of Gladstone, MO and Robert Greer of Smithville, MO; sister, Patricia Lucito of Independence, MO; grandsons, Curtis Greer and Jeremy Greer. Memorial Services to be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, April 3, 2019 at Mount Washington Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019
