Edward Kubis
Edward M. Kubis Obituary
Edward M. Kubis Edward M. Kubis, 71, Liberty, MO, passed away August 15, 2019. Ed's wishes were to be cremated. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Dr, Kansas City, MO 64156. Ed was an organ donor, and, in his memory, the family would like to encourage organ donation. Ed was born January 20, 1948, in Hanover, Germany, to the late Bruno and Irene (Chezik) Kubis and came to the United States at the age of three. He retired from Fabritec International in Cincinnati, OH. Ed is survived by his wife, Laura (Hurst) Kubis; his mother-in-law, Laura Hurst; and his sister-in-law, Dona Johnson. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
