Edward Martin Mufich
1924 - 2020
Bentonville, Arkansas - Edward Martin Mufich, aged 96, beloved father and grandfather passed away Tuesday, November 24 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Edward was born in Kansas City, Kansas on August 22, 1924 and until 2019 continued to reside in Kansas City. Edward was preceded in death by his wife Cathryn and eleven siblings. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Buffkin and son in law Charlie Buffkin of Rogers, Arkansas, grandchildren Hayley and Ethan Buffkin and brother Paul Mufich. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, December 3rd 10:00 at St. John the Baptist Catholic, 708 N. 4th Kansas City, Ks. Private Burial at Leavenworth National. Mass will be livestreamed at www.skradskifh-kc.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
