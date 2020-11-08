Edward Olsson
January 10, 1921 - October 31, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Edward Cannon Olsson passed away peacefully October 31, 2020. He was born January 10, 1921 in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of Edward Nathaniel and Mary Winona (Cannon) Olsson. Ed graduated from Paseo High School and Kansas City University. He married Mary Ellen Stewart December 27, 1941. Shortly thereafter, he entered the Army as a cadet in the Army Air Corps. He trained pilots, gunners, and navigators. Mary joined him in many places he served because they were all in the US.
After the war, Ed and Mary moved back to the Kansas City area and returned to worship at Country Club United Methodist Church. With three other couples, they formed a Sunday School class which grew over the years to over 130 people. He worked in the cattle business as a cattle buyer.
In 1970 Ed and Mary moved to Geneseo, Illinois where Ed helped open a new beef packing company. He was involved in every aspect of the business and was primarily in charge of cattle buying. In Illinois, Ed enjoyed new friends, cross country skiing, tennis, boating, and many more grandchildren. He continued pursuing his other interests: church and civic activities, parties, singing in the choir, dancing, listening to music, playing cards, golfing and any sport except bowling.
On returning to Kansas City in 1990, he resumed leadership, worship, and activities at Country Club United Methodist Church. Ed loved traveling nationally and internationally, guided, unguided or with Elder Hostel. The golf tour of Scotland was probably his favorite trip. In retirement he also loved reading, golf, and lunches with the ROMEOs.
Ed was predeceased by Mary by 7 days. He did not want to live without her. Ed leaves four children: Tom (Ann) Olsson, Jan (Keith) Stanley, Dick (Julie) Olsson, Bev (Herb) Hess and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will miss his sweet, funny, loving presence. We will also miss his guidance and his voice.
The family thanks the staff of Kingswood Health Center and Ascend Hospice for all their loving care and attention. Services will be at a later time. Memorial donations for Ed are suggested to organizations supporting education or the charity of your choice
.