Edward Richard Hampton passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Funeral: 10:30 A.M., Sept. 15, Faith Lutheran Church in Richmond. Visitation: 6-8 P.M., Sept. 14, Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens.



