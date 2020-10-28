1/1
Edward Rose
1931 - 2020
Edward Rose
June 26, 1931 - October 26, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Edward "Eddie" Stanton Rose, 89, of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Please contact the funeral home for zoom service information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue, The Jewish Community Center, Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy or a charity of one's choice.
Eddie was born on June 26, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Thomas and Ethel (Brockman) Rosenzweig. He graduated from Paseo High School and went on to become a very successful business owner and entrepreneur of Dymon Incorporated. Eddie was also a member of Beth Shalom Synagogue and The Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehudah.
Eddie was most proud of the philanthropy that he was able to provide in giving back to the Jewish Community. He was such a thoughtful, generous mensch who made a difference in the Jewish Community and touched all those who knew him. He will be sincerely missed.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Rose; son, Craig Citron and sister, Sue Ann Tenner.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ellen; sons: Barry (Rose) Rose & Stephen Rose; daughter, Lori Blinn (Benjamin); grandchildren: Jessica Rose-Reneau (Zak), Justin & Jakob Rose, Alex & Josh Citron, Max, Lily & Zack Blinn and Michael & Phillip Sandridge.
Online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr. entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
