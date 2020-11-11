Edward Schons, Jr.

July 5, 1951 - November 4, 2020

Prairie Village, Kansas - Edward Charles Schons, Jr. passed away on November 4, 2020. He is survived by Sheebra. His son Chris & his wife Michelle. His 3 grandkids Berik, Brandon & Bayne. His father Edward Sr. His brother & sister Dan & Kathy. He devoted over 30 years to the Topeka & Olathe Fire Department & Bomb Squad. Ed will be cremated so that his son can take him to his favorite places on the lake in Minnesota. To donate to this trip, please go to Venmo. Michelle-Solis-14





