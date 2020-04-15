|
Edward Seitz Edward Seitz, 97, passed away April 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held 1pm Thursday, April 16 th at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays, KS. Ed was born July 1, 1922 in St. Marys, KS to John A. and Anna Seitz. He served in the US Navy during WWII. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Seitz; his daughter, Natalie Seitz. He is survived by his nephews, George Fross and wife Dixie, John Fross and wife Beverly. Arrangements: Muehlebach Funeral Care. 816-444-2060
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020