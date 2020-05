Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Edward Tilton Higgs 78, died May 8, 2020 on his farm in Windsor, Mo. Private funeral services 1 pm May 15, Hadley FH, Windsor. Friends may call May 14, from 12 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial Laurel Oak Cem., Windsor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store