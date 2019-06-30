|
Edwin B. McBurney Jr. Edwin B. McBurney, Jr., 92, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born November 03, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Edwin B. McBurney, Sr. and Bessie (Geabhart) McBurney. He attended East High School in Kansas City and the University of Missouri-Columbia, graduating in 1951 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. That same year Ed married the love of his life, Iowana Meredith. He is survived by his wife of 68 yrs., Iowana McBurney of Independence, MO; daughter Allison Hamilton of Kansas City, MO; son Mark McBurney of Chapel Hill, NC; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A Memorial Service will be Monday, July 1st, 11:00 A.M. at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019