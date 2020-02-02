Kansas City Star Obituaries
Edwin Charles Steuart


1933 - 2020
Edwin Charles Steuart Obituary
Edwin Charles Steuart Edwin Charles Steuart, age 86, of Shawnee, Kansas, died January 28, 2020. Ed was born on April 7, 1933 in Denton. He was an Air Force Korean War veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ann Streeter, his parents and siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Teri Byrne (Kevin) of Shawnee, grandson, Brian Mensch (Tina), of Riley, Kansas and four great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 17 Scholarship Fund and left in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
